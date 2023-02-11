Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Short Interest Update

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at $9,029,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 2,244.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 1,005.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Renasant by 561.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

