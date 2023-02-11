Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
REPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.
Replimune Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,186,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
