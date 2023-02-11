Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.90 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Request has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $105.00 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10461116 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,429,689.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

