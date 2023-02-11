Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $106.21 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Request has a total market capitalization of $106.21 million and $1.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00221142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10461116 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,429,689.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.