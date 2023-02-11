Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 11th (ABEV, BEN, CBSH, CNA, ETN, FLXS, GBLI, MNRO, NFBK, PFSI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 11th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

