Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 11th (ABEV, BEN, CBSH, CNA, ETN, FLXS, GBLI, MNRO, NFBK, PFSI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 11th:
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.