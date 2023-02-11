Reviewing Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% Ocean Power Technologies -944.62% -32.25% -29.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aqua Power Systems and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $1.76 million 19.76 -$18.87 million ($0.38) -1.64

Aqua Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocean Power Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.6, meaning that its stock price is 660% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies beats Aqua Power Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.