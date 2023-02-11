Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.
Revolve Group Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $63.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
