Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $63.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

