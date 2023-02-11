Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of flat (+/-1%) to ~$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.