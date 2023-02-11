Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 47.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,395,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 447,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 48.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 516,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 11.8 %

RGTIW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 61,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

