Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a growth of 667.6% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.97) to GBX 590 ($7.09) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Rightmove Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,279. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

