RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,458,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after buying an additional 2,490,223 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 1,479,541 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $9,903,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 334,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMGC remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

