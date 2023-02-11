Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.44.

NYSE:RHI opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

