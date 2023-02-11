Robert W. Baird Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $767.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $720.00 to $767.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.42.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $660.39 and its 200-day moving average is $618.17. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $766.71.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

