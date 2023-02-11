Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.56.
Roku Stock Down 0.2 %
ROKU opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
