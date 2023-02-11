Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $427.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

