Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($50.49) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.22) to GBX 5,100 ($61.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.50) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($47.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,060.67 ($48.81).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DGE opened at GBX 3,486.50 ($41.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,651.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,716.82. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,067 ($48.89). The stock has a market cap of £79.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,490.36.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Diageo

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 30.83 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($44.89) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($9,964.51). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 923 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,456.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.