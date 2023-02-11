Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,130,000 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the January 15th total of 16,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 902,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.6 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.93. 415,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

