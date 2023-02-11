Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $89.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

