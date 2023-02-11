Rpo LLC Acquires New Holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Rpo LLC bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.21% of McLaren Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAI. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $192,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAI opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

