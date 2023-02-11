Rpo LLC Acquires New Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLLI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 14,626.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 146,266 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

GLLI opened at $10.27 on Friday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

