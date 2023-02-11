Rpo LLC Buys Shares of 16,528 Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $224,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $760,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

