Rpo LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPUH. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,419,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 253,520 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 267.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

Compute Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Compute Health Acquisition Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.