RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $21,716.70 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $21,716.70 or 0.99838061 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $75.89 million and $30,168.79 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,494 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,494.43475063 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 21,642.80470703 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,946.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

