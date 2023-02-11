RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.07. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

RTG Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$54.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

RTG Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.