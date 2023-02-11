Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Down 99.3% in January

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 794,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Stock Down 20.0 %
Shares of SRMX stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,241,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,809,202. Saddle Ranch Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile
