Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Down 99.3% in January

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 794,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of SRMX stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,241,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,809,202. Saddle Ranch Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Saddle Ranch Media alerts:

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. The company was founded on October 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.