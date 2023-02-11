Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Safran Trading Down 0.2 %

SAF stock opened at €129.98 ($139.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.95. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($99.31).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

