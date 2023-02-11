Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.97

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and traded as low as $25.74. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 12,990 shares trading hands.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.91) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

