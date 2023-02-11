Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.04

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 97947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Samsonite International Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
About Samsonite International
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.
