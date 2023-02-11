Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

SSL stock opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$11.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.73 per share, with a total value of C$49,970.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,252,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,426,397.45. In other news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.73 per share, with a total value of C$49,970.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,252,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,426,397.45.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

