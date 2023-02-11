Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €43.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 1.8 %

Deutsche Post stock opened at €40.95 ($44.03) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.89.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

