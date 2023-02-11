Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €908.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($976.34) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MC. Barclays set a €880.00 ($946.24) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($865.59) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($946.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at €797.60 ($857.63) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €747.21 and its 200-day moving average is €689.96. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($280.16).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

