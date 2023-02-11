Sapphire Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and approximately $22,077.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.74 or 0.06994802 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00082054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00029477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00062408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

