Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.67.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$37.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.72. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The company has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.32.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo
In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,690,551.48.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
