Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.