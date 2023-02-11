Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Up 3.6 %

SGAMY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 16,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,110. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

