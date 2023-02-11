SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Raised to $1.50

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $0.80 to $1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
SelectQuote Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $328.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
