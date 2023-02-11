SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Raised to $1.50

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $0.80 to $1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

SelectQuote Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $328.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 68.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

