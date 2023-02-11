Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,176,500 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 15th total of 19,038,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.6 days.

Sembcorp Marine Stock Performance

SMBMF stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Sembcorp Marine has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

