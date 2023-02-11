Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Trading Down 7.6%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 12,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 36,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

