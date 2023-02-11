Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,227,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

