Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 244,279 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 1,627.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,279 shares during the period. Lucid Group comprises about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

