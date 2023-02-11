Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 101,611 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

