Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 333,595 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 912.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,595 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $13.83 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

