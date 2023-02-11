Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.21 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 497.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

