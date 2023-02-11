Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.45 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 205.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,713 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,370 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 172,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 320,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,052,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BTU opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,514,966.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.