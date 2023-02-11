Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

