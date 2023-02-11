Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $4.58 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $396.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.43 and its 200 day moving average is $380.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $615.60.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

