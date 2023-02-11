Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.74 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

