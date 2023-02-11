Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,738. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is a positive change from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.