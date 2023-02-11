Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,738. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is a positive change from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
