Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shelf Drilling Price Performance
SHLLF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Shelf Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.10.
About Shelf Drilling
