Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shelf Drilling Price Performance

SHLLF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Shelf Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

