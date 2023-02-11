Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Top Pick Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.46) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.06) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($35.91) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.47) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,961.09 ($35.59).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,539 ($30.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,361.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,319.25. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,557 ($30.74). The company has a market cap of £177.79 billion and a PE ratio of 542.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.07) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($239,358.46).

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

